State government identifies land for setting up mango museum in Murshidabad

KOLKATA: The state Food Processing Industries & Horticulture (FPI&H) department has identified a large area close to the palace in Murshidabad for the proposed mango museum. The land belongs to Murshidabad estate, which is under jurisdiction of the state Law department.



"The land and the soil condition of the place is very much suited for developing the mango museum. We have already initiated talks with the Law department for allocation of the land belonging to Murshidabad estate and as soon as we get the land, the ball will be set rolling for setting up the mango museum. We want the future generations to have knowledge about the wide variety of mangoes that Bengal grows through the museum," Subrata Saha, state FPI&H minister said.

Saha added that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed his department for setting up a mango museum and Murshidabad which is famous for its wide variety of mangoes is the most suitable place for the purpose.

Bengal produces more than 400 varieties of mangoes and many of them are becoming extinct. "We are committed to revive as many varieties as possible so that the next generation can acquire knowledge about them," Saha said.

The Kohitoor variety of mango of Murshidabad which is ripened keeping upon cotton is the costliest variety produced in the state. Around 15 to 20 trees in the district grow in Kohitoor.

"Murshidabad is known for its wide variety of mangoes , while Malda produces the highest quantity of mangoes among all districts. If you cut a single tree in Malda, you have to plant 20. This law is prevalent only in Malda," a senior official of FPI&H department said.

According to the official, around 4 crore metric tonnes of mangoes are produced across the world among which India alone produces half that is 2 crore MT. Bengal produces 9 lakh MT of them. Presently 14 - 15 districts of Bengal grow mangoes. Mango is exported to around 40 countries that includes South East Asia and Middle East.