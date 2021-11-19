State gives scholarships to at least 98 students

kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday ensured the disbursement of Haji Md Mohsin Endowment Fund Scholarship to 98 meritorious students.



Senior ministers, including the state Transport minister Firhad Hakim, the state Education minister Bratya Basu, Disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan, Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education minister Md. Ghulam Rabbani and Mass Education Extension and Library Sciences minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury were present in the programme.

As many as 68 toppers of Madhyamik Examination 2021 and 20 of High Madrasah Examination and 10 of Alim Examination received the scholarship on Thursday. A total amount of Rs 19.60 lakh has been given as scholarship to the meritorious students.

Haji Md Mohsin was a philanthropist and educationist of Bengal. After his death, the Mohsin Fund was set up in 1835 from the income of his Wakf estates. He had mentioned in his will that meritorious Muslim students should be given financial assistance.

The Bengal government awards scholarships worth around Rs 20 lakh to around 100 such students through direct benefit transfer every year, which is paid out of the cumulative amount from Haji Md Mohsin Endowment Fixed Deposit Fund since 2011.