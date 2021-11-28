State gives salt tolerant paddy seeds to Yaas-hit farmers

KOLKATA: The Mamata Banerjee government has distributed 1,220 MT Nona Swarna seeds (salt tolerant varieties of paddy) among farmers affected due to cyclone Yaas in the coastal regions of East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas.



Each farmer received kits of 6 kg seeds for each bigha along with micronutrient zinc and seed testing chemicals.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had initiated distribution of Nona Swarna from Nabanna Sabhaghar on the day of the launch of the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme.

The state's agriculture scientists developed the variety of paddy locally and produced seeds through registered growers under guidance. It was grown on 2 Lakh bighas of land. West Bengal State Seed Corporation has developed a system of seed production and supplied the Nona Swarna variety.

Also community seedbeds were supported at 1840 community nurseries in coastal blocks in upland areas to mitigate the crisis. It helped in adequate cultivation in areas including Sunderbans.