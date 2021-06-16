State gives one-time aid to over 200 transgenders

KOLKATA: Dr Shashi Panja, minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare distributed one-time assistance among transgenders at Jadavpur on Tuesday morning.



The assistance consists of 5kg rice and 2kg potato per person. The venue was Amra Odvut Café on Jadavpur East Road, Bidhanpally.

Dr Panja handed over the assistance to 200 transgender persons on Tuesday.

The initiative was taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that assistance should be given to the marginalized distressed women, transgender and short statured persons.

The department has taken up a programme to reach out to at least 16,830 distressed

women across the state of which 7000 are in Kolkata, 5350 transgender and 5687 short statured persons across the state.