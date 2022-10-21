State gives nod for purchase of equipment for 'Mother & Child Hub' at hosp in South 24-Pgns

KOLKATA: State Health department has given administrative approval for the procurement of various equipment which will be installed at the Mother & Child Hub (MCH) at Canning Sub-divisional hospital of South 24-Parganas.



The new mother and child hub, which is coming up at Canning with enhanced infrastructure, will cater to a large number of patients from different parts of South 24-Parganas. Local administrations often face difficulties in ferrying passengers living in island areas to city hospitals.

A fund of around Rs 22 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of West Bengal Medical Service Corporation Ltd (WBMSCL) for procurement of a Ultrasound machine. Three syringe pumps are also coming up at an approximate cost of Rs 77,000.

Considering various aspects, the Health department had chalked out an elaborate plan so that the villagers in the district can avail best quality treatment in various sub-divisional hospitals in the districts. As a part of the programme, the Canning Sub-divisional Hospital has been given a major facelift. Many more Mother and Child Hubs are coming up with modern facilities, as a result of which the patients will be able to avail various health services under one roof.

It may be mentioned that more than 9 MCHs have already been made operational at various medical colleges and other hospitals across the state so far. Many new units are also coming up.