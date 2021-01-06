State gives ex-gratia of Rs 2L each to family members of Kalimpong stampede victims

Darjeeling: State Tourism minister Gautam Deb along with GTA Chairman Anit Thapa visited the families of the Kalimpong stampede victims. The minister handed over cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the two deceased as ex-gratia from the state government.



At around 7 pm on Sunday while a musical programme was underway at the Mela ground at Kalimpong, a stampede had taken place with a huge crowd gathering at the ticket counter in front of the Gandhi gate. Two persons died in the stampede while four others were injured. The deceased include Anita Chettri (female, 40 years) and Banita Gurung (female, 46) both residents of CHandralok area of Kalimpong.

On Tuesday morning Deb and Thapa along with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong visited the residences of the two deceased and paid respects. He handed over cheques of two lakhs each to the family members.

"The Chief Minister had instructed us to visit Kalimpong and stand with the families of the deceased and hand over the ex gratia. I met the families and extended the Chief Minister's condolences. The district administration will extend all kind of help and cooperation to the families," stated Deb.

The last rites of both the deceased were held on Tuesday.

"I had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister regarding this. In future more security measures and precautions should be taken in case of such programmes. The district administration will look into the issue. We know that the sanctioning of the ex gratia takes long but today we handed over the cheques within a day. This becomes possible when we work with shared responsibilities," added Thapa.