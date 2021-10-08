State gives e-Vans to 25 SC & ST youths

kolkata: West Bengal Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) Development and Finance Corporation has handed over electric three-wheeler vans to youths belonging to the SC and ST so that they can work as delivery agents in e-commerce business organisations to run their families.



On Thursday, state Urban Development minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and Minister of State (MoS) for Tribal Development department, Bulu Chik Baraik handed over the keys to 25 beneficiaries, including a woman at Adivasi Bhavan in New Town.

According to the ministers and the chairman of West Bengal SC, ST and OBC Development Board, S K Thade, the youths can earn around Rs 24,000 per month using these vans to deliver products. The beneficiaries will have to repay the loan in 60 monthly installments. Though the corporation is providing financial assistance to buy the vans, the youths' skill development was done by a private organisation.

Bhattacharya on Thursday said: "Government cannot do everything alone. Private organisations will also have to join hands with the government to help."

Thade, during the programme, informed that it is a pilot project and if it gains success, then the corporation will provide such vans to 300 more youths.

It will create considerable employment opportunities for such youths.