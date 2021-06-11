State gives appointments to 13 IAS probationers as Asst Magistrates

Kolkata: Besides giving appointment to 13 IAS probationers in different districts as Assistant Magistrates, in a minor reshuffle in the IAS cadre in Bengal the state Home secretary BP Gopalika has been given the additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Parliamentary Affairs department.

At the same time the state Finance secretary Manoj Pant, senior IAS officer of 1991 batch, has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary of Planning and Statistics department.

Managing Director of the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation Uma Shankar S has been brought back as the state Excise Commissioner.

Gopalika, an IAS officer of 1989 batch, is also the ACS of Personnel and Administrative Reforms department along with Managing Director of the West Bengal Highway Development Corporation.

The Finance Secretary is also the Principal Secretary of the Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation department. He is also the ex-officio Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat at New Delhi.

The 13 IAS officer probationers including Ananya Singh, Ashish Kumar, Manjeet Kumar Yadav, Yogesh Ashokrao Patil, Raunak Agarwal, Saurav Pandey, Utkarsh Singh and Vandavasi Teja Deepak have been posted in Howrah, Purulia, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Bankura, South Dinajpur, Murshidabad and Malda respectively.