State gets its 2nd govt pain centre

DARJEELING: A state-of-the-art pain centre was inaugurated at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri. It is the second of-its-kind government facility in the State, the first being operational at the SSKM, Kolkata.

On Tuesday, Dr. Sushanta Roy, OSD, Public Health, North Bengal inaugurated the centre that is under the physical medicine and rehabilitation department. Dr. Partha Pratim Pan, Head of the Department, tracing the history of the pain centre stated that the department has been operational since long.

Patients suffering from acute pain used to be treated with the use of medicines since 2002. "For the past six years we have been providing holistic treatment as a team involving medicines, electrotherapy, physiotherapy, exercise and counseling," said Dr. Pan.

"Now we have updated the centre with state of the art, world class equipment to assist us further is treating pain" added Dr. Pan.