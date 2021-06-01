State gets 3rd prize in e-Panchayat from Centre

kolkata: West Bengal has won the third prize in e-Panchayat for its success in using maximum use of information technology to keep a tab on the work done by Gram Panchayats.



"A plaque sent from Union Panchayat minister Narendra Singh Tomar acknowledging the achievement of our state in e-Panchayat reached my office on Monday. It is a result of the tireless efforts of our officers, staff and all others concerned," state Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee said.

A senior official of the state Panchayats department said that the Centre takes into account various aspects like official correspondence, public interface, online deliverance of services for acknowledging the efforts of the states in e-Panchayat.

Since last year when the Covid pandemic hit the country for the first time, the department has strengthened its online mechanism further. Departmental meetings are being held in online mode on a regular basis.

Bengal is the only state where online marketing of products by the Self Help Groups takes place through West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation — an autonomous organisation under the Panchayats department.