State forms special teams of doctors for better management of Corona patients

Kolkata: In order to conduct better management of Covid patients, the state health department has constituted special teams of doctors from various medical colleges which will be deployed at various Covid hospitals for one month.



The duration of service of the visiting doctors has also been extended up to one month. Earlier, the doctors who were visiting Covid hospitals from nearby medical colleges had to provide service for 15 days at a stretch now these doctors have to serve for one month. An order issued by the health department recently said that "The 'detailment' should be for a minimum period of one month to ensure orientation and continuity of treatment".

Sources in the health department said some Covid hospitals had told the health officials that the 'detailment' period of 15 days for the visiting doctors was not enough for better handling of Covid cases. It was learnt that the Covid hospitals were facing problems as the 'detailment' period of 15 days was not adequate for the doctors to cure patients whose health condition was serious. The doctors had to leave the hospital after 15 days. After considering the issue the health department has extended the period for a month so that the patients can be provided better health services. A second team of doctors will be deployed one day prior to the completion of tenure of the first team so that there is smooth handover of patients, the order said.

Meanwhile, the specialist team of doctors formed by the health department will remain posted at the designated Covid hospitals for a month. Each team will consist of faculty, RMO, SR from various departments of medical colleges like general medicine, chest medicine and the department of Anaesthesiology.

Director of IPGMER & SSKM Hospital has been asked by the health department to depute a team comprising faculty of Nephrology, Cardiology and Neurology for supportive supervision of Covid patients at MR Bangur Hospital that has been providing dedicated Covid service. Many other teams will visit other Covid hospitals across the state. The team members will give daily rounds, attend on calls and manage Covid patients round the clock at the Covid hospitals. All the Chief Medical Officers of Health in the districts have been asked to arrange local stay for the team of doctors and provide mobility support.

The special teams would provide treatment at all 37 government-owned Covid hospitals and also at the private hospitals requisitioned by the government for Covid treatment. Altogether 42 hospitals have been brought under the facility. In case of the districts, the special team of doctors will be provided by the district hospitals as well. Many district hospitals have been instructed to depute teams at the Covid hospitals.