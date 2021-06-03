State forms panel to take final call on HS, Madhyamik exams

KOLKATA: The state government has constituted an expert committee to take a final decision on the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations in the state. The committee consists of educationists, top officials from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education , doctor, psychologists, Chairman of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights Ananya Chakraborti and a representative from an NGO which works in the area of child rights.



The committee will examine the Covid situation and will take the final call on Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations. The committee is expected to submit its report within 72 hours. "This committee will decide whether it will be possible to conduct the two board examinations. If it gives its opinion for holding the examinations, then it will also frame guidelines for holding the same adhering to COVID-19 health protocols," an official in the state Education department said.

The formation of the expert committee assumes significance with both the CBSE and ICSE Board scrapping the class XII examinations in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19. Sources in the department also said a matter related to class XII examinations is scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on June 4. The committee is likely to take into account the observations of the apex court before taking the final call.

The Board and the Council had called for a joint press conference on Wednesday afternoon and were likely to announce the schedule of the examination. But, in the morning the press meet was cancelled . Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced on May 27 that the Higher Secondary examinations would be held at the end of July and Madhyamik in the second week of August .