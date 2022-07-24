State forms panel to monitor, review MSME clearance

Kolkata: In order to provide greater handholding support to the industry especially the MSME units and to make the functioning of MSME Facilitation Centre (MFCs) more effective, the state MSME and Textiles department has formed District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) for regular review, monitoring and tracking the disposal of applications for statutory clearances made by the industries, and enterprises in the respective districts.



"The move will enable timeliness in disposal through regular follow up on the applications submitted to different departments for approval/clearances by ensuring that various statutory clearances are issued within the stipulated time notified by the Department concerned under West Bengal Right to Public Services Act 2013," a senior official of Nabanna said.

The DLMC comprises ten members with the District Magistrate as chairpersons and Additional DM (Industry) as vice-chairperson. The other members are district land & land reforms officer , representative from SP/CP not below the rank of Additional SP, regional manager of WBSEDCL (West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd), division fire officer, environmental engineer from West Bengal Pollution Control Board, factory inspector under Directorate of factories , senior geologist from State Water Investigation Directorate and General Manager DIC (member convenor).

Apart from reviewing the progress of applications submitted for statutory approval, the DLMC will interact with intending entrepreneurs with reference to their grievances in connection with specific issues, seek report of pendency of applications and suggest corrective measures, suggest improvement in online portals of various services with special reference to make the process of application and clearances transparent and easy.

The committee will also take up interdepartmental issues, if required for time-bound disposal of

applications.

In order to facilitate MSME entrepreneurs in obtaining statutory clearances required for pre-establishment or pre operation of an enterprise from a single point, MFC was set up in every district under the control of General Manager of District Industries Centre (DIC).