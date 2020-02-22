State Forest dept takes steps to curb animal deaths

Kolkata: Concerned over the death of five rhinoceros in a span of only four days at Jaldapara National Park, the state Forest department has taken a slew of preventive measures to curb the death of rhinos and other animals inhabiting the National Park in North Bengal.



The forest officials suspect that the deaths may be an anthrax outbreak and the blood and tissue samples of collected from the carcasses have been sent to the laboratory of the Animal Resources Development (ARD) department for tests.

"We have already isolated the Sisamara beat area of the national park by preventing any animals from encroaching the area from where the deaths have been reported. We have started vaccination of all the rhinoceros that inhabit the forest as per advice of the ARD department. The vaccination of the elephants of our department that are responsible for guarding the forest is going on in full swing," said Ravi Kant Sinha , state Chief Wildlife Warden. A senior official of the department said that they have sought advice from veterinary doctors of the ARD department and have also informed the Wildlife Institute of India so that they can send their experts and provide necessary advice in this regard.

The total count of rhinoceros at Jaldapara National Park as per report released in June last year was 239.There are other herbivores like gaur, sambar, deer and elephant inhabiting the national park.

In 1994, a number of herbivores, including rhinos, had died from anthrax in Jaldapara.

Sources in the Forest department said that a census of rhinos has been planned from March 12 to 14 which may be deferred due to this issue. Anthrax is primarily a disease of herbivores. Humans almost invariably contract the natural disease directly or indirectly from animals or animal products. It is caused by

the bacterium Bacillus Anthracis.