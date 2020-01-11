State forensic experts collect samples from Naihati blast site

Kolkata: Scientists from state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the blast spot in Naihati on Saturday and collected samples.



According to sources, while collecting samples, forensic experts faced difficulties as the portion that had caved in due to the blast, was filled with water. Though police had covered the portion with a tarpaulin, but on Friday due to high tide water went inside the portion. Police now depend on the forensic experts as they can provide some lead about what kind of chemicals and objects went off during the blast.

On Friday a team from the state Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) also visited the blast spot. Inspector General (IG) of state Special Task Force (STF) Ajay Kumar Nand visited the spot and took stock of the situation. CID and police are trying to decipher why the blast had such an unusually high impact. For this they are depending on the FSL report. Local residents alleged that some sort of high intensity explosive was there, due to which fireball and mushroom cloud were formed after the huge explosion.

On Thursday afternoon, a massive explosion took place at the bank of river Ganges at Naihati in North 24-Parganas, while police were defusing the seized crackers.