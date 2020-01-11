State forensic experts collect samples from Naihati blast site
Kolkata: Scientists from state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the blast spot in Naihati on Saturday and collected samples.
According to sources, while collecting samples, forensic experts faced difficulties as the portion that had caved in due to the blast, was filled with water. Though police had covered the portion with a tarpaulin, but on Friday due to high tide water went inside the portion. Police now depend on the forensic experts as they can provide some lead about what kind of chemicals and objects went off during the blast.
On Friday a team from the state Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) also visited the blast spot. Inspector General (IG) of state Special Task Force (STF) Ajay Kumar Nand visited the spot and took stock of the situation. CID and police are trying to decipher why the blast had such an unusually high impact. For this they are depending on the FSL report. Local residents alleged that some sort of high intensity explosive was there, due to which fireball and mushroom cloud were formed after the huge explosion.
On Thursday afternoon, a massive explosion took place at the bank of river Ganges at Naihati in North 24-Parganas, while police were defusing the seized crackers.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Cold conditions persist in north India11 Jan 2020 6:13 PM GMT
PM Modi arrives in Kolkata amid strong protests against11 Jan 2020 6:11 PM GMT
UP bus tragedy: Kannauj district magistrate says 10 bodies...11 Jan 2020 6:09 PM GMT
Mamata tells PM to withdraw CAA, NRC, NPR11 Jan 2020 6:07 PM GMT
Reconsider decision on CAA, NRC: Mamata requests Modi11 Jan 2020 6:07 PM GMT