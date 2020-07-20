State Finance dept reintroduces processing of bills online

Kolkata: The state Finance department has once again allowed receiving and processing of online bills at treasuries for all departments to avoid spread of COVID-19.



Earlier in the month of April and May, the departments had sent the bills online during the nationwide lockdown.

This also comes to be a relevant move when attendance of employees at state government offices has been brought down from 70 to 50 per cent.

According to a notification of the state Finance department, the modalities of submission and processing of bills will remain same as earlier.

It has also been stated that processing of bills that have already been received at the treasuries, but yet to be passed, will also be processed online by concerned treasury officials.

Usually, an employee of a department had to physically visit a treasury to submit the bills. But with the introduction of the online system, one does not have to do the same that will help in reducing the chances of the spread of the disease.