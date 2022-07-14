State Finance dept convenes meet over DA clearance

Kolkata: State Finance department has convened a meeting at Subhanna in Bidhannagar on Saturday with the financial advisors of all state government departments.



According to sources, the meeting is being organised to take stock of the allocation and expenditure in connection with the departments. The department is also likely to seek the opinions of the advisors for clearing the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the government employees.

"The meeting is significant as the Centre has not been providing funds for social schemes like 100 days work, Awas Yojana among others. The Finance department wants to know how the departments are dealing with the situation and spending on these schemes and how they will continue to do so in the days to come," a Nabanna official said.

On May 20, the Calcutta High Court directed the state government to clear the DA of the government employees within three months as per West Bengal Services (Revision of Pay and Allowance) Rules, 2009 ( ROPA Rules, 2009). So the time with the state government is around 45 days for clearing the DA