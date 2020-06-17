State finalises rejuvenation plan of eight bridges in city

Kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has completed health study of eight bridges in the city and is now busy preparing the priority list on the basis of the extent of damage so that repair work can be started at an earliest.



Sealdah flyover, Bijon Setu over the railway line in Ballygunge, Chingrighata flyover, Aurobindo Setu that links Ultadanga with Gouribari crossing, Ultadanga Flyover, Kalighat bridge and Bagahajatin Bridge are among the prominent ones whose health audit has already been conducted.

"We are now preparing the project report, tender document on the basis of cost implication involved for each of the bridges," said a senior KMDA official.

A priority list will be prepared and accordingly with approval from KMDA Chairman Firhad Hakim it will be placed before the Finance department for disbursement of funds through the Urban Development department.

A KMDA source said that Chingrighata Flyover and Kalighat bridge have been found to be in reasonably bad shape.

The team that has done the health study and has recommended that the structure of Kalighat bridge that connects Alipore and Kalighat over Tolly Nullah is beyond repair and it needs to be demolished and constructed afresh." Its weight bearing capacity has been highly compromised and the acidic vapour from the waters of Tolly Nullah has corroded parts underneath the bridge making it vulnerable," a KMDA source said.

The six member committee set up by the government for assessment of the bridges and flyovers in the city post the caving in of Majerhat Bridge in September 2018 will also take into account the traffic movement in the city that is expected to be badly affected if the Kalighat bridge is pulled down." It will be better if we can pull it down after completion of construction of Majerhat bridge. We are examining the pros and cons and may be there will be some sort of phase wise management of the bridge under the recommendation of the bridge expert committee in case of Kalighat bridge," said the KMDA source.

Serious damage has also been found in case of Chingrighata Flyover where height barriers and speed restrictions were imposed at more than one place while the health study was held. "We believe that there should be a long term solution in case of Chingrighata. We will submit the report soon on the basis of which the government will contemplate the alternative solution." said the source.

The bridge expert committee is led by Amitabha Ghosal, a senior consultant on bridges and structures. The other six bridges can be repaired or retrofitted with steel frames as per the expert committee.