State fast-tracks distribution of Kisan Credit Cards to farmers

Kolkata: The state government has introduced an online centralised monitoring system to ensure timely distribution of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) among farmers.



This comes when the state government has set a target to ensure more 20 lakh KCC holders in the state. At present there are around 15 lakh KCC holders in Bengal.

The step to help more 20 lakh farmers get KCC has been taken when cash crunch among farmers has come up as a crucial problem due to the lockdown that was imposed in March to check the spread of COVID-19.

Now the online centralised monitoring system has been introduced using which officials of the state Finance department, the state Agriculture department, authorities of concerned banks and other stakeholders can easily monitor the execution of the tasks necessary for timely distribution of KCC among the farmers by June 30 to maximum number of beneficiaries.

"It is an important task to boost the rural economy when the entire country is reeling under economic slowdown due to the lockdown. In such a situation the online centralised monitoring system will make the task easier," said the state Agriculture minister Asish Banerjee.

Though the loan under KCC is granted based on the size of land of a farmer, the increase in credit limit will be of great support at this time of crisis for the farmers. Timely distribution of the KCC will help farmers in the monsoon sowing and the Kharif as they are in need of cash. Most importantly, the credit will be helpful to farmers to undertake paddy cultivation in the monsoon season when the state produces around 170 lakh tonnes to 180 lakh tonnes of paddy.

A senior official said that it is the banks that deal with the situation in the grassroot level and provide KCC to farmers. The state government plays a crucial role in ensuring that the benefits of KCC reaches to the farmers.