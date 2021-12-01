State extends time for keeping potatoes in cold storages till Dec 31

kolkata: The state government has extended the time period for storing potatoes in the cold storages for another month till December 31.



"A good quantity of potatoes was stored in the cold storages of Bengal in this current marketing year. Despite normal release through out the marketing season and introduction of transport subsidy scheme, a good quantity of potato is still lying in the cold storages. So, we have decided to extend the storage period for another month,

Biplab Mitra, state Agricultural Marketing minister said.

November 30 was the last date earmarked for storage of potatoes. About 10 lakh tonnes of potatoes are still lying in the cold storages.

Moreover, the new variety of potato popularly known as Notun Alu (Bengali parlance) is having a late yield this season and will take some more days to hit the market.

"The main reason behind delay in cultivation of Notun Alu is because of the monsoon dragging for a long period this year," an official in the state Agriculture department said.

According to sources, there would be no change in the rent which would be Rs 157 per quintal for districts of south Bengal and Rs 161 per quintal in North Bengal.

The state government for a period of around 40-45 days since the month of October had offered transport subsidy for inter-state trade and export of potatoes at the rate of Rs 100 per quintal for export to other states by railways or by ship to foreign countries. The subsidy for transportation in trucks via roadways has been Rs 50 per quintal. The subsidy that was offered for sending potatoes to the neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan via railways and road was Rs 100 and Rs 50 per quintal respectively.