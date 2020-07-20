State expediting process to fast-track repair work of dams and barrages

Kolkata: The state government is expediting the process to get the nod from the Centre to strengthen dams and barrages at an estimated cost of Rs 345 crore to be funded by the World Bank.



The project includes the mammoth task of repairing and strengthening three dams and 13 barrages in the state. The state Irrigation and Waterways department is the implementing authority of the project. According to the top brass of the department, completion of the work will bring a sea change in the flood management scenario of the state.

Under the project, three dams in the state - Kangsabati, Hinglo and Mayurakhi - will undergo a major overhaul. At the same time, major strengthening and repairing work of 13 barrages including Tilpara, Silabati

and Tarafeni will also be undertaken.

The department had carried out an assessment and identified the works that need to be carried out. "Distressed portions of the structures and repairing and automation of gates will be carried out under the project," said an official. Around Rs 345 crore has come up as the required project cost. Since it requires sanction of soft-loan by the World Bank, it needs approval of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

A senior official of the department said: "A proposal was sent to the Centre after assessing the need to carry out the renovation of the dams and barrages. All details including the financial aspects of the same has also been submitted." Subsequently, the assessment needs to be endorsed by a six-member Dam Safety Review Panel (DSRP) that has been set up with former chairman of Central Water Commission AK Bajaj at its top.

Sources said that the DSRP has already completed their visit to 80 per cent of the project locations to endorse the assessment of the state Irrigation and Waterways department. Once the Centre gives its nod, the matter will be taken up with the World Bank for approval of the loan to carry out the project.

A senior official of the department said that if everything goes as planned then repairing of nine structures including the three dams will be taken up in the first phase that involves investment of Rs 126 crore.

In two state-funded projects, repairing of 11 out of 34 gates of Durgapur Barrage is going on at present and repairing of hoisting arrangement of all the gates of Massanjore Dam is also going to start soon.

"These repair works are keeping us ahead in taking up the World Bank project for automation of the gates in these structures," the official added.