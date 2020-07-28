State exempts penalty on tax for cabs

Kolkata: State Transport department has exempted penalty on tax and additional tax for cabs from July to September.



"We welcome the decision of the government for exempting penalty on tax and additional tax. We used to pay around Rs 4,000 quarterly for tax. If we fail to pay it within 25 days of the scheduled expiry date then 100 per cent penalty used to be imposed," said Bimal Kumar Guha, general secretary of Bengal Taxi Association.

Earlier, the state Transport department had also waived penalty on tax payable by all motor vehicles up to March 31, 2020. Subsequently, the same was further extended up to June 30, 2020.

"We want that all the 42000 non AC private buses and 3000 mini buses should also get the benefit enjoyed by the cap operator. We urge the government to think over it. At present,

only 1000 private buses are running on the roads in the city due to the sky rocketing diesel price and maintenance cost. We want that the state government should increase the private bus fare," said West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners'

Association Secretary Pradip Narayan Bose.

Meanwhile, the state Transport department has also issued a notification mentioning in continuation of the order under no. 67-CS/2020 dated March 31, 2020 that Permit, Certificate of Fitness and Driving Licence in respect of any transport vehicle, which expired on or after February 1, 2020, will be deemed to be valid till July 31, 2020 to enable their operation.