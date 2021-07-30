State exempts late fine by 'notional extension of validity' of vehicle docu

Kolkata: State Transport department on Thursday exempted late fine by 'notional extension of validity' of all vehicles related documents like certificate of Fitness, Permit, Driving License, Temporary Registration and



Learner License till December 31, 2021.

"We welcome the decision. The state government has taken this decision keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity.

On July 13, the state Transport Department approved implementation of the 'Revised Safe Axle Weights for Goods Vehicles.'

The decision comes after the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Associations (FWBTOA) gave several deputation to the state Transport department demanding implementation of revision in the carrying capacity for

goods vehicles which was introduced by the central government in 2018.

Trucks registered in other states were allowed entry to Bengal with 2.5 to three tonnes of extra loads.

However, trucks having registration within the state, had to operate with lesser loads till the time they were within the city.

The implementation of the revised rule will now allow a 25 per cent increase in maximum safe axle weight for goods vehicles plying in West Bengal.