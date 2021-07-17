State Excise Directorate summons another luxury hotel

Kolkata: The Excise Directorate has found violation of Covid protocols in another luxury hotel that had arranged a party beyond the stipulated time.



According to sources, on July 10, the officials of the Excise Directorate made a surprise visit to the said hotel in Minto Park area and found a party going on. When the officers revealed their identity, the hotel authority allegedly switched off the lights to create obstruction.

Having no other option left, the officials returned. Later, the hotel authority was summoned for explanation.

CCTV footage was sought to find out when the party actually started and till what time liquor was served. The officials have learnt that the hotel was hired for a birthday party but it is yet to find out who had booked the space.

If the hotel authority fails to satisfy the Excise officials with their answers, legal action may be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the Excise Directorate has summoned the manager of the hotel on Park Street from where police had arrested 37 persons a few days ago for violating Covid protocols during a party. The department has also asked the hotel authority to submit CCTV footage to find out from and till when liquor was served.