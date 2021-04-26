State engages nodal officers in every block

Kolkata: The state government has engaged nodal officers in every block to supervise disposal of Covid patients' bodies.



The step has been taken to ensure that people do not face problems for the last rites of any person who died due to Covid.

The nodal officers will coordinate with the district authorities to take all crucial decisions in this regard.

In the state-level, the government has appointed

three senior IAS officers to supervise the "funeral arrangements".

Additional Chief Secretary, of the state Panchayats and Rural development department MV Rao is looking after the same in rural areas, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department Khalil Ahmed is supervising it in the urban area while Municipal Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Binod Kumar is in-charge for the same in Kolkata.