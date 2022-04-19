State electricity board bags IPPAI Power Awards 2022

kOLKATA: West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (WBSETCL) has won the prestigious IPPAI Power Awards 2022. IPPAI is the Independent Power Producers Association of India. WBSETCL has been



adjudged the winner in two categories ~ best transmission utility under public sector based on the overall operational performance of the company and also for the best State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) for outstanding performance.

It may be mentioned here that WBSETCL has been receiving the IPPAI Power Award for the last three consecutive years for excellent performance in the transmission sector.

The West Bengal State Electricity Board (WBSEB) was divided into two separate power entities, one of which is WBSETCL that started functioning from April 1 in 2007. WBSETCL is one of the best transmission utilities in the country.