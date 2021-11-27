State Election Commission increases campaign timing for KMC polls

Kolkata: The State Election Commission (SEC) has increased the timing of campaigning for Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections by four hours, allowing the same from 8 am to 9 pm. The Commission, at the same time, has also brought down the timing of implementation of silent zone from 72 hours to 48 hours. The move comes in the wake of a number of political parties urging the SEC to increase the timing of the election campaign.



The Commission had earlier declared that the guidelines of campaigning of the recent by-elections will be followed, which meant that there would have been restrictions on election campaigns from 7 pm till 10 am. Similarly, the silent zone (no campaign period) would have been 72 hours.

The SEC has also decided to depute an Observer in each of the 16 boroughs under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation from next Tuesday. The Observers will have to submit a daily report regarding their respective boroughs by 4 pm every day.

P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate South 24-Parganas, who happens to be the District Municipal Election Officer held a detailed meeting with nine Deputy Commissioners of Kolkata Police on smooth conduct of the KMC elections.

"Issues relating to security and coordination for the conduct of polls were discussed. Special security arrangements will be made by the police for the EVM movement, political campaigns, polling stations, counting venues etc. Covid protocols which need to be followed strictly were also discussed. The police administration has been asked to ensure peace and law and order during the nomination and entire conduct of the polls," a senior SEC official said.

The Commission has asked all concerned to address grievances received through the web-based Election Grievance Management System (EGMS) preferably within an hour of receipt of the complaint and provide feedback to the complainants.