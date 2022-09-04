State Education dept to honour 61 educators with Shiksha Ratna

Kolkata: The state Education department will award 61 teachers with Shiksha Ratna on the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5. On the same day, around 1,141 meritorious students will also be felicitated.



Beginning this week, the Education department had sent letters to the selected recipients for this year. Amongst the total recipients, the highest number is from Kolkata compared to other districts.

Acknowledging the achievements and contributions made by educators in the state, the department will give awards to a school teacher, two Calcutta University and two Jadavpur University professors along with a principal of a college affiliated with Calcutta University. Meanwhile, five teachers from Nadia will also be honoured.

Besides this, one teacher each from Alipurduar, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong will also be getting the award. Two teachers each from Bankura, Birbhum, Cooch Behar, Hooghly, Howrah, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Malda, Murshidabad, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, East Midnapore and Siliguri will also be awarded.

According to the list of recipients, three teachers each from Darjeeling, West Midnapore, South 24-Parganas and North Dinajpur will be given the award. While four teachers each from North 24-Parganas and Purulia will also be honoured.

Out of the total of 61 recipients' names mentioned, 10 teachers and professors will be awarded on the stage of the Teachers' Day programme organised by the state and the rest will be given the award at the respective district levels.

Teacher-in-charge of the Calcutta Orphanage Primary School Utpal Mukhopadhyay, Professor Ena Ray Banerjee and Professor Pritha Mukhopadhyay of Calcutta University, Professor Doctor Farook Rahaman, Professor Sudipta De and Professor Saikat Sinha Roy of Jadavpur University, Principal Sonali Banerjee Jash of Netaji Nagar Day College are some of the educators who will be awarded at the Kolkata venue.

The department published the application advertisement for the awards last June and on the basis of those applications received by the state, the names of 61 teachers and professors have been chosen.