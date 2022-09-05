State Edu Borad indicates to hold TET after Puja

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has indicated at holding TET (Teacher Eligibility Examination) immediately after the Durga Puja for recruitment of primary teachers.



The Board has recently sought a list of examination centres where examinations can be held from all the districts in the state.

"We are making all possible preparations for holding the TET. However, the date for holding the examination has not been finalised yet," a senior official of WBBPE said.

However, according to sources, the TET will be held after the Puja. The vacancies may be to the tune of 25,000.

The results of the TET examination advertised in 2017 were published in January this year.

But the recruitment process has not been completed as yet. The state not only wants to conduct the examination but also wants to clear the logjam regarding recruitment. The newly formed ad-hoc committee of the Board is expected to hold a meeting soon.

Newly appointed President of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Goutam Paul who had taken charge some days back had reiterated that TET will be conducted every year from 2023 and all recruitments will be done with 100 per cent transparency.

He also asserted that the Board will try to complete recruitment after conducting examinations in that particular year itself.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Education minister Bratya Basu want to ensure that there is full transparency in the education sector. The state government wants to fast track the process. All measures will be taken in this regard," Paul had said.

The WBBPE has set up a grievance cell for solving previous allegations of irregularities through talks with the aggrieved candidates.

He had reiterated that zero grievance will be the motto of the Board in the days to come.