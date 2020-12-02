State Edu Board to start distribution of forms for Madhyamik candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will conduct distribution of printed enrollment forms for Madhyamik candidates. The drive will be conducted for both Regular as well as Continuing and Compartmental (CC) candidates appearing for the examination in 2021. Besides, filled up registration forms of Class IV students will be collected on December 16 and 17 through camp offices in various districts.



A notification was issued by the Deputy Secretary of Examination, Mausami Banerjee Bhadra. The same was sent to heads of institutions of all recognised Madhyamik schools in the state. They were asked to send the authorised persons to the respective camp office for collecting the enrollment forms and submitting the filled up registration forms with the Board's copy of bank challan of class IX (2020) students.

The dates of the Madhyamik Examination for 2021 has not been announced by WBBSE.