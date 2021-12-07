State EC to hold spl camps for giving jabs to voters from Dec 12

kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) will hold special vaccination camps from December 12 to 17 for inoculating the unvaccinated voters of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area.



It has also been decided that for Covid protocols, there will be a maximum of seven counting tables at earmarked venues. This number was 14 during the last KMC elections.

The KMC polls are scheduled on December 19.

Any voter can walk in to such camps organised by KMC at its Urban Primary Health Centre.

KMC will provide all infrastructural and logistic support along with manpower required for such camps.

The SEC is likely to deploy armed police forces in all polling booths as well as in 280 sectors that will be deployed spanning across the 144 wards of KMC on the day of the polls.

The Commission has plans to deploy 37000 police forces on the voting day.

"We will finalise the deployment in a day or two. There will be armed police forces in all polling premises and for managing queue we will likely have police personnel with lathis. Civic volunteers will not be entrusted with poll duty," a senior SEC official said.

The Commission at this juncture is ruling out the deployment of Central Forces, which has been a constant demand from the BJP.

The number of polling booths has gone up this year with 4742 main booths and 385 auxiliary booth for maintenance of COVID health protocols.