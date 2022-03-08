State earns over Rs 1 cr from truck terminals in a month

Kolkata: The state government's decision to bring truck terminals under the transport department has started reaping benefits to the state's coffers within a month. From February 8, parking fees collected from truck terminals have been deposited directly to the state treasury, and within a month, revenue collection from these terminals has crossed over Rs 1 crore.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during an administrative review meeting last month, had said the move to bring truck terminals under the transport department's purview was to remove middle-men from collecting parking fees. "I have received information that some people have been taking money from truck terminal functioning along the border. Different political parties and a section of officers are also involved. I shall not allow such things to continue. So, I want the transport department to take over all such truck terminals without delay," Banerjee had said.

A new portal was created by the state government to stop the misappropriation of funds. The new system has been introduced across six terminals in Bengal.

These include the terminals at Bangaon in North 24-Parganas, Phulbari in Jalpaiguri, Hili in South Dinajpur, Changrabandha in Cooch Behar, Jaigaon in Alipurduar and Panitanki in Darjeeling.

The highest revenue was collected from the truck terminal at Bangaon-Petrapole Border. According to a government official, revenue evasion has been curbed with the introduction of the new portal, and uniform fares are specified at each terminal. There is also a QR code in the rent receipt, done in order to prevent duplication.

The government also plans to install CCTV cameras at entry and exit routes of the terminals soon.