State draws up plan to combat malaria, meets held with CMoHs

KOLKATA: The state Health department is chalking out an elaborate plan to combat malaria this year. It will also issue certain guidelines to various civic bodies as to how to take various precautionary measures.



The state Health department officials have already held a number of meetings with the Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoHs) in all the districts, civic bodies discussing steps to control the dengue and malaria cases. The Health officials have already identified pockets where the dengue and malaria cases have been reported. The vector control cell of the Health department has been collecting data from all the districts on a regular basis and monitoring the situation.

According to sources, malaria and dengue cases have gone up in 2021. In 2019, around 715 people were affected with Felsiferum malaria in Kolkata while in 2021, 4,287 such cases were reported in the city. The number had gone up six times. Dengue cases had been reported mostly from some districts which include North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Malda, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum and Kolkata.

The district Health officials have already been asked to strengthen surveillance to ensure that there is no accumulated water in any places. The civic bodies have also been directed to maintain proper vigil on the under construction buildings. It is often found that under construction buildings become the breeding ground of mosquitoes. Sources said the Health department had also issued a guideline to the district health officials as to which drugs have to be administered on the patients suffering from dengue and malaria.