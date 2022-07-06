State directs power dept & CESC to take stern action against electricity pilferage

Kolkata: State Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday held a meeting with concerned stakeholders and issued directions for taking measures to prevent further death by electrocution across the state. In the last few days, there have been at least half a dozen deaths due to electrocution.

According to sources, the Dwivedi has directed the state Power department and CESC to take strong action against hooking or similar practices of power pilferage. The officials were asked to step up vigilance in this regard and take action against official involved in dereliction of duty.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been directed to take up proper maintenance of the existing lamp posts in the city and take additional security measures while installing new lights or lamp posts.

The state Fire and Emergency Services department in collaboration with Kolkata Police has been asked to prepare a guideline on installation of electric wirings or metres and other necessary technical aspects which may curb such accidental electrocution deaths.

Senior officials from various line departments, CESC, West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, Fire, KMC, Kolkata Police and state police attended the meeting at Nabanna chaired by Dwivedi.