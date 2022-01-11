State directs dists to strictly enforce norms, stresses on vaccination & Covid tests

Kolkata: State Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Monday directed the police and district administration to strictly enforce all Covid restrictions and increase micro containment zones in areas that have seen spike in Covid cases. Dwivedi along with Home secretary BP Gopalika held a virtual meeting with district magistrates, superintendents of police and commissioners to take stock of the Covid situation and stressed upon administering of second dose of vaccine.



According to sources, Bankura, Coochbehar, West Burdwan, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, West Midnapore, Purulia and South Dinajpur have seen less than 60 per cent of second dose vaccine coverage.

According to sources, Dwivedi raised concern over the spike in positive cases particularly in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Bankura, Purulia and Birbhum. He stressed on increasing safe homes and Covid beds in hospitals.

The Police has been asked to regularly survey markets to see that all people wear masks and premises are being sanitized.

The health department was asked to ensure adequate facilities to handle additional rush of patients, in case such a situation arise. Doctors have been asked to encourage telemedicine as many are currently in home isolation.

He urged the district administration to encourage people suffering from fever and other Covid-like symptoms to go for testing. He also asked the district magistrates to individually impose restrictions like closing down markets and shops area wise and similar containment measures as they dim fit.

The municipalities that have showed rising trends in the last week are Baruipur and Maheshtala in South 24-Parganas, Bidhannagar, Ashokenagar, Baranagar, Barasat, Barrackpore, Dum Dum, Titagarh, North Dum Dum to name a few in North 24-Parganas. Howrah Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Municipal Corporation( ward 69 with total cases being 1027, ward 74 with cases being 1023, ward 31 with caes being 729, ward 63 with caes being 723, ward 93 with cases being 713, ward 81 with cases being 664), ward 92 with cases being 529.