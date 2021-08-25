State directs dists to expedite vaccination of school teachers

Kolkata: District authorities and civic bodies have been directed to ensure vaccination coverage at the earliest for school teachers and people residing in urban areas.



This comes at the time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that schools would reopen after Durga Puja vacation if the Covid situation does not turn worse.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday held a meeting with all district magistrates and other concerned authorities to ensure that necessary steps are taken to further curb the cases of Covid positive.

This comes when 613 new cases and 12 deaths were recorded due to Covid.

Sources said that District Magistrates were directed to impose containment norms at the areas with higher number of Covid cases. Micro containment zones can be created besides undertaking proper vaccination drives in the urban areas. Stress also has to be given to complete vaccination for school teachers. A large section of school teachers have already received vaccines as they had to go for election duty during the Assembly polls. The remaining number of teachers also has to be brought under the vaccination coverage at the earliest. Directions have also been given not to keep stock of vaccines for more than three days. Number of vaccinations in urban areas also has to be increased.

It needs mention that the steps taken by the state government has reduced the Covid positivity rate to 1 per cent which was 33 per cent during the eighth phase of the Assembly polls.

The District Magistrates have also been asked to ensure that at no cost Covid norms should be violated at Duare Sarkar camps. At the same time they have been asked to ensure proper monitoring so that not a single applicant gets left out.