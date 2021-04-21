State directs districts to tackle influx of migrants

KOLKATA: With the rapid surge in Covid cases across the country and lockdown imposed in Delhi, the Bengal government is gearing up with all necessary arrangements to tackle the situation. The state government has given directions to all border districts to tackle the expected influx of migrant labourers in the coming days. According to the experts, there would be further hike in cases after two weeks or so.



Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay already held a meeting with concerned officials and private hospitals. On Tuesday, he held meeting with authorities of all major state run hospitals in Kolkata and it's surroundings.

Sources said all state run hospitals have been directed to increase number of beds at least by 200 to 250 even by using "innovative" methods. Tuesday's meeting held from Rabindra Sadan through Zoom.

Sources said that task force has already examined the movement in railways including suburban and Metro railways. Railways have also started enforcing wearing of masks and sanitization exercises.

The railway authoritues are also directed to looking into the necessity of making covid test necessary for long distance reservation from covid intensive states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Kerala.

Necessary steps would also be taken to tackle the issue of migrant labourers as it was done during the peak period of 2020. A senior IAS officer has also been made the nodal officer to coordinate with all states in this connection.

Steps have also been taken for arrangements if Covid tests for the migrant labourers returning to the state and if needed to take them to quarantine centre or safe homes,if needed.

The vigil on entry of inter state buses will also be intensified. Superintendent of Police or commissioner of police of bordering districts have also been informed in this connection. State transport authority and RTOs have also been informed about the role that they need to play like that of in 2020 peak time. Possibilities of temporary permit regulations to control long distance movement bus movement may also be taken under consideration. Transport secretary Rajesh Sinha has also been directed to examine and ensure that arrangements are planned as it was done was during peak of 2020. At the same time, the state government it is taking steps to create a composite covid treatment arena using the infrastructure of sambhunath pandit Hospital bangur institute of neurology PG polyclinic and Uttirnya.