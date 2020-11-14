State directs district officials to fast-track redressal of grievances

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay held a review meeting on Friday to ensure timely redressal of grievances submitted at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).



Sources said that district authorities, who are yet to address more number of cases, have been directed to take necessary initiative so that the matters can be solved at the earliest.

This comes following the direction given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure redressal of the grievances. She gave

direction in this regard while holding the administrative review meeting with all districts through video conference on November 5 from Nabanna

Sabhaghar.

The issue related to the pending cases of the state Panchayat and Rural Development department has also cropped up in the meeting. While holding the administrative review meeting, Banerjee had stated that the department was yet to address 48.20 per cent of the cases and subsequently directed the senior officers of the department to talk to district magistrates for fast redressal of the grievances.

A decision has also been taken to hold a meeting soon in regard to the pending cases of the Panchayat and Rural Development department in which all district magistrates will also be present, sources said.

On November 5, the Chief Minister had also mentioned about 34.50 percent and 11.90 per cent pending cases of Nadia and West Burdwan districts respectively. Highest number of pending cases were in these two districts. There was also discussion in regard to the same in Friday's meeting along with the stress that needs to be given to redressal of grievances of certain police districts. Banerjee on November 5 had mentioned about 27.80 percent and 17.70 percent pending cases of Bongaon Police District and Krishnanagar Police District respectively.