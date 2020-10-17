State directs authorities to prepare list of priests

Kolkata: The state secretariat directed all district authorities to prepare a list of all priests including that from tribal communities and to send it at the earliest to ensure fast completion of distribution of financial assistance among them under the welfare scheme introduced by the Mamata Banerjee government.



The state government has recently introduced the welfare scheme to give them monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each along with one time support of Rs 1.20 lakh as a grant to build houses.

According to the initial assessment, the financial assistance was to be given to 8,000 Sanatan Brahmin priests. Subsequently, district authorities were directed to prepare lists containing names of the priests. The first lists from all districts were sent to the state secretariat based on which the distribution of benefits has also started.

Now the direction has been given to prepare another list of beneficiaries for the second round of distribution. Since it has also been decided to extend support to all "tribal purohits" under the welfare scheme, their names also have to be incorporated in this list. Names of all the tribal purohits have to be provided with details of their places of worship.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister had received requests of incorporating tribal purohits in the welfare scheme during her recent visit to Jhargram and West Midnapore to hold administrative review meetings of the districts.

The district authorities also have to ensure that priests of all important temples have to be covered in the list. The list of temples in districts is already available with district information and cultural officers (DICOs). Banerjee had handed over benefits to many priests during her recent visit to North Bengal and Jangalmahal. She has also announced financial assistance for renovation of many temples including Rs 2 crore for Kanak Durga temple in Jhargram.

She has also given direction to ensure completion of distribution of financial assistance to priests before Durga Puja.