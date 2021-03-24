State directs all med colleges, dist hosps to strengthen Covid infra

KOLKATA: State Health department directed all the medical colleges and the district hospitals to strengthen efforts towards Covid management and to set up adequate infrastructure to meet any impending situation.



The hospitals and medical college authorities have also been asked to train all ICU staff and to make adequate arrangements for PPE kits, oxygen, medicines, gloves and other equipment required for Covid treatment.

All the medical colleges have been instructed to make 50 beds ready for Covid treatment while the district hospitals have been directed to dedicate 30 beds for the same treatment. The step has been taken as an alternative arrangement to meet the situation if there is a second wave. The CCU staff who perform duties in the late night hours must be sensitised, the Health department said. All the districts have been directed to increase the RT-PCR tests. According to sources, the health officials in the districts have been asked to conduct at least 1,000 tests per day on an average basis.

The districts which report the maximum number of cases have to stress upon more number of Covid tests. The Health department also urged the district officials to strengthen the immunisation drive. From April 1, all the people above 45 years of age will receive vaccine shots.

The Chief Medical Officers of Health in the districts have been instructed to spread awareness among the people about Covid. Senior health department officials have observed that Covid protocols are not properly followed in the districts. People are not wearing masks properly. Meanwhile, the State Health department has again decided to engage ASHA and Anganwadi workers in the districts who will visit every household and collect data if anybody is suffering from fever, cold and cough. The step has been taken after the Covid infection graph is on the rise again.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers will collect the data and provide them to the district health officials. Those having fever or cough and cold will be asked to undergo RT-PCR tests in the nearest health clinics or hospitals. Patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) should be treated as per the Covid protocols.

The districts' health officials have been directed to make arrangements for 'Safe Homes' so that the patients who have not enough space in their houses can be accommodated to these 'Safe Homes' if infected with Covid. Covid patients with mild symptoms are advised to remain in home isolation.