'State didn't stop pension of teachers, delay in sending documents by few schools hampered process'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's wish to hand over pension documents to teachers on the day of their retirement has been foiled due to the inordinate delay by some schools in sending the relevant papers to the Director of Pension Provident Fund & Group Insurance(DPPG).



During the Left Front regime the teachers had to run from one department to another to get their pension. Moreover, many of them passed away before getting their pension.

Senior officials of DPPG said a section of the media and leaders of few political parties have confused the teachers by circulating false news. They said the state government has decided to stop pension of the teachers. "This is absolutely false. The political leaders and the media should cross check the information before making any statement before the media," the officials said, adding, "the state government has never issued any circular stopping the pension of teachers of sponsored schools."

Delay by few schools in sending documents has hampered the process. "If we get the pension papers two or three months ahead of the day of pension, then it is possible to hand over all the documents relating to pension on the day they retire. Also, the schools should clearly check the documents before sending them to us," the officials added.

DPPG under the state Finance department is working on a war footing to clear about 4,387 pension files of government-sponsored schools teachers.

DPPG had received 27,103 applications from retired teachers between April 2021 and February 2022. Of out which 22,716 pension files have been cleared and the remaining 4,387 files could not be cleared as the application forms had not been filled up properly. 304 teachers have applied for pension much ahead of their retirement. After the online system was introduced, the teachers can apply one year ahead of their retirement but these teachers have applied much ahead of the stipulated time.