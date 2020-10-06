State dept of Science and Technology inks MoU with IIM

Kolkata: The state Department of Science and Technology and Bio Technology (DSTBT) is setting up a Technology Development and Adaptation Centre (TDAC) with the objective of building and nurturing an ecosystem to support science and tecnology-led entrepreneurship and promotion of scientific research and innovation.



The state DSTBT has signed an MOU with Indian Institute of Management-run Entrepreneur and Innovation Park at Joka, Kolkata to jointly set up the TDAC. State minister for Science & Technology & Bio-Technology department Bratya Basu and Additional Chief secretary of the department Anil Verma were present at the MoU signing event on Monday.

"This will entail mentoring product development, motivating youth to take up S&T entrepreneurship, supporting job creation and employment. The promising S&T solutions/Research in the state will enable sustainable ventures, businesses, and facilitate commercialization of research output," said a press note issued by the state government.

TDAC will develop technologies in nascent stage in a bottom up approach which will address need based, location specific problems with appropriate S& T intervention for economically viable, ecologically sustainable and socially acceptable development.

The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is making rapid progress in technology innovation owing to its strong network of

academic and research institutions to provide leadership in all aspect of Science & Technology.