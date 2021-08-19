State demarcates 13 hosps as 'non Covid'

Kolkata: As a part of its gradual release of Covid beds in the hospitals, the state health department has demarcated as many as 13 government-run hospitals as 'non Covid'. The step has been taken to give stress to non Covid patients, many of whom are requiring emergency surgeries.



As the number of Covid cases has dipped in the state and with the fatality rate remaining under control, the health department felt the necessity of releasing government hospitals which were partially dedicated for the treatment of Covid.

The 13 hospitals which have been demarcated as 'non Covid' hospital include College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, BN Bose Hospital, Naihati State General Hospital, Khardah State General Hospital, Kamarhati ESI Hospital, Uluberia Hospital. Health department has issued a notification in this regard saying that all the patients will get treatment at these hospitals from now onwards.

State health department started the process of releasing Covid hospitals earlier as the Covid curve started flattening. During peak hours the health department had to open dedicated Covid units in many government hospitals while some were completely dedicated for the Covid. The state had also taken over many private health establishments for Covid treatment .

As per the health bulletins in the past one week, the daily infected cases remain between 500-700. On Wednesday, Bengal registered daily cases at 646 and the number of fatalities stood at 7. The recovery rate is gradually going up which gives a positive signal to the health officials.

The pregnant women will be admitted to these hospitals which have already been announced for non Covid treatment. Once the non Covid treatments are strengthened in these hospitals it will accelerate the process of non Covid emergency surgeries as well.

These hospitals will treat other patients on an emergency basis if required. After many government hospitals were dedicated for Covid treatment, the footfall in other government hospitals had also increased creating a huge burden on them. The gradual release of the hospitals for non Covid treatment will ease the treatment in other hospitals as well.

According to data, around 196 government hospitals are extending Covid treatment while only 7 private hospitals are still providing dedicated treatment to Covid patients as requisitioned hospitals. The total number of Covid earmarked beds stands at 23,947.