State curtails syllabus of classes I to IX

Kolkata: The state government will soon notify a curtailed syllabus from class I to IX for the benefit of the students. Earlier the syllabus of both secondary and higher secondary was reduced by 30 to 35 per cent.



Instructed by the Education department, the Syllabus Restructure Committee has reduced the syllabus upto the 9th standard by 30 to 35 per cent.

"We have forwarded the details to the concerned Boards. They will approve the same and then notify," a senior official of the Syllabus Restructure Committee said.

Schools have remained closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic and classes are being conducted in online mode.

The activity task for the students that are uploaded time to time in the Banglar Siksha portal will also be based on the reduced syllabus.

The curtailed syllabus will be effective for all the subjects taught in different classes.

"It has not yet been decided when schools will reopen. There are chances of reopening them after the Durga Puja but that too will depend on the Covid situation. So we have decided to continue with the reduced syllabus this year too for the benefit of the students," a senior official of the Education department said.