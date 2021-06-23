State cumulatively vaccinates at least 1.96 cr; 1,852 test +ve in a day

kolkata: The State Health department has cumulatively vaccinated 1.96 crore people till Tuesday. Around 2,95,011 people were vaccinated on Tuesday across the state. Single-day Covid infection in Bengal slightly dropped to 1,852 on Tuesday from what remained at 1,879 on Monday.



The total number of infected cases has therefore gone up to 14,85,438 Covid cases till Tuesday. Around 2,037 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total number of patients being released from hospitals to 14,45,493 so far till Tuesday.

Number of fatalities remained at 47 Tuesday and the total tally of fatalities in the state reached 17,437. The number of active cases remained at 22,508 on Tuesday. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.31 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 3.61 on Tuesday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 9.67. Bengal has so far conducted 1,37,83,866 Covid sample tests so far with around 51,233 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 11 Covid deaths on Tuesday while North 24-Parganas has seen 15 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 1 death, Howrah 3, Hooghly 7, East Burdwan 1, West Midnapore 1, Nadia 4, Jalpaiguri 2, Alipurduar 1 and Darjeeling 1. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 172 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 207. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,859 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,409 people so far.

State has so far dedicated around 235 Covid hospitals out of which 194 are run by the government while rest are managed by the private establishments. The total number of earmarked Covid beds remains at 24,796 on Tuesday. The total number of ICU/HDU beds stands at 3,612 and the total number of ventilators in Covid hospitals is 1,298. Around 200 safe homes are still functional in the state and the total number of beds in Safe Homes is 11,507. Around 121 testing labs have been operational in the state. The total number of people currently in home isolation is 18,266.

According to the health department's figure, no new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state on Tuesday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases has far remained 63 in the state. Seven new suspected cases have however been reported. Two deaths were reported among suspected cases. One new death has been reported among confirmed cases. Cumulative deaths among confirmed cases remained at 16 on Tuesday and 33 among suspected cases. The total number of suspected cases reached 147 in the state so far.

The State Health department on Monday crossed the 3 lakh mark of daily vaccination across Bengal. On Tuesday the number dropped a little. Health department has already set a target of vaccinating around 5 lakh people on a daily basis.

