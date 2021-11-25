State cumulatively gives over 8.94 crore doses so far; about 6.32L jabbed in a day

Kolkata: Bengal has cumulatively administered Covid vaccine on 8,94,94,896 crore people so far out of which around 6,32,629 doses were administered on Wednesday.



Around 6,22,08,061 crore people have received the first dose in Bengal till Wednesday while at least 2,72,86,835 have received both doses so far. The Health department has given a great emphasis on vaccination in the rural areas as the rate was lower in some rural areas. It has already allotted over 75 per cent of doses of vaccine to the rural areas to make up for the recent low rate of vaccination in rural parts. The vaccination rate has always been higher in the urban areas.

State government has therefore instructed all the district administrations to conduct vaccination in the interior places. State government has already covered more than 90 per cent of people with the first dose of Covid vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Central Health Secretary has written to the State Health Secretary saying that with a drop in daily infected cases, Covid tests in some districts have gone down. The letter points out that infection rate in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri remains above 2 percent during a period between November 15 and 21. The number of Covid tests is lower in Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Hooghly and West Midnapore, as mentioned in the letter.

Incidentally, around 5,469 common vaccination centers were operational in the state on Wednesday and 5,632 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far. The percentage of vaccine wastage remains at -7 percent as on Wednesday. It may be mentioned here that many people have skipped second doses due to various reasons. It was found that around 5 lakh people from Kolkata have not received second doses within the due dates.

State government has already decided to deploy ASHA workers in all the districts to conduct a survey in order to identify the people who are yet to get the second dose of Covid even after the stipulated time of getting the jab is over.

The State Health department has asked all the civic bodies to undertake massive awareness drives, put up banners and festoons at various locations to make people aware how important it is to complete double dose vaccination.