State cumulatively administers over 61K doses in a day

kolkata: Bengal has so far cumulatively administered 3,20,93,465 doses so far till Sunday out of which 61,129 doses were applied in the past 24 hours.



On Saturday, around 2.6 lakh doses were administered across the state.

In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 73,77,405 doses have been administered so far. Bengal administered more than 4 lakh daily mark thrice so far.

State health department has the infrastructure of administering more than 7 lakh doses per day and it had initially set a target of achieving 5 lakh mark in a single day.

But the health department fails to reach it's target only because inadequate supply of vaccinne from the Centre.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Prime Minister on vaccinne issue a number of times. During her recent visit to Delhi, she met the Prime Minister and urged him to send more vaccinne to Bengal.

The ruling party in the state on a number of occasions has alleged that the Centre has been sending more amount of doses to the BJP ruled states.

It may be mentioned here that around 3.56 lakh doses of Covishield and 1 lakh doses of Covaxin doses arrived in the city on Saturday amidst a situation where many Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) across the state are running dry.

These newly arrived doses are being distributed among the districts of Kolkata, South 24-Parganas and some north Bengal districts.

KMC owned CVCs could not administer Covishield on Saturday and Sunday. Many people are queuing up at various CVCs in the city's medical colleges to get a jab.

There has been agitations going on at various centers across the state.

People are congregating outside various CVCs in the city from early morning while some are coming a day before to get a jab. Many centers in the districts are lacking adequate stock.