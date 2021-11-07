State cumulatively administers more than 8.08 cr doses so far

kolkata: Bengal has so far cumulatively administered over 8.08 crore Covid vaccine doses on the people in the state with 1,49,630 people being given doses on Sunday.



Around 31,76,926 doses have been administered in the past one week across the state. State has seen a slight dip in vaccination in the past few days due to Kali Puja and Diwali.

A total of 8,08,55,202 doses have so far been administered in the state. On Saturday, around 47,347 doses were administered while on Friday 3,65,253 doses were applied. Last Thursday, around 1,19,013 doses were applied and on Wednesday 4,98,170 doses, Tuesday 6,69,371 doses, Monday 10,89,294 and Sunday 2,38,848.

It may be mentioned here that the state Health department on November 1, administered around 11 lakh doses as well and over 10 lakh doses on a number of occasions last week.

Around 5.82 crore first doses were administered while around 2.25 crore people received both the doses so far. Nearly around 8-10 lakh people were being vaccinated everyday on an average basis across the state till last week.

State government has already put enough stress on the vaccination drive so that the maximum number of people get double doses within a short span of time.

Health department has asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive. Officials have been asked to give priority in the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas.

The Health department has been allotting over 75 percent of doses of vaccine to the rural areas to make up for the low rate of vaccination in rural parts. The Health officials had already laid stress on the vaccination in rural areas and the number of vaccination centres has been increased. Around 945 Common vaccination centres (CVCs) were functional in the state as on Sunday and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the state stands at 5,248 till Sunday.