State cumulatively administers more than 5L doses in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal on Wednesday administered around 5,10,838 doses taking the cumulative doses to 7,45,55,688 so far till Wednesday.



State has consistently administered around 10 lakh doses in the past couple of days.

Around 5.36 crore first doses were administered while around 2.04 crore people received second doses so far.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Wednesday held Covid RT-PCR tests at Muchibazar area in Ultadanga to identify the superspreaders who might have been infected with the virus.

KMC has identified spots and market places where Covid tests will be conducted.

State Health department has already asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive in their respective areas.

They have been asked to give priority in the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas.

The number of vaccination slightly dropped during the puja days. State Health department has accelerated the pace of vaccination drive with nearly around 10 lakh people being vaccinated everyday.

Following Puja, the Health department has again increased the number of daily vaccination. State Health department has taken all the steps to increase daily vaccination thereby recovering the deficit. State Health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year. Around 1 crore doses were administered in the past 17 days.