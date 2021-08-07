State cumulatively administers 3.20 lakh doses, many jab centres run dry

Kolkata: Around 3.56 lakh doses of Covishield and 1 lakh doses of Covaxin doses arrived in the city on Saturday amidst a situation where many Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) across the state are running dry. Bengal has so far cumulatively administered 3.20 crores doses till Saturday.



According to sources, these newly arrived doses would be distributed among Kolkata, South 24-Parganas and some north Bengal districts. On Friday, KMC owned CVCs served a notice that no Covishield was available. No KMC centers could administer Covishield on Saturday. Many people have queued up at various CVCs in the city's medical colleges to get a jab. There was a long queue at the SSKM Hospital. People started congregating at the SSKM early Saturday morning while some came to get a jab on Friday night. Many centers in the districts are lacking adequate stock. Chaos broke out at a CVC in Darjeeling's Nakshalbari and also in a health center in Jhargram's Manicktala.

Meanwhile, Bengal has so far cumulatively administered 3,20,25,001 doses so far till Saturday out of which 2,44,900 doses were applied in the past 24 hours. On Friday, around 3.6 lakh doses were administered across the state. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 72,26,642 doses have been administered so far. Bengal administered more than 4 lakh daily mark thrice so far.

Around 2,738 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) have been set up across the state till Saturday. Around 2,442 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date. The wastage of vaccines in the state is minimal compared to the figures from various other states.